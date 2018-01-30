Shale Patch Output Weighs on Oil

Oil prices edged down Tuesday morning on the back of renewed concerns about mounting U.S. crude production.

Continue Reading Below

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 0.3% at $69.01 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down by 0.7% at $65.09 a barrel.

"U.S. oil production is rising and forecasts have moved up," said Ehsan Ul-Haq, director for crude oil and refined products at Resource Economist Ltd. "Oversupply is becoming the problem--with more and more U.S. crude we are going to be drowning in oil," he said.

U.S. crude production could "get very near" the symbolic 10 million barrel a day mark this week, according to brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

The International Energy Agency said earlier this month that it expects U.S. production to surpass that of Saudi Arabia, climbing above 10 million barrels a day in 2018--topping a high last seen in 1970.

Prices had been pushed down at the start of the week in response to an increase in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S., which is generally a proxy for activity in the sector.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A slightly stronger U.S. dollar has also weighed on prices this week. The U.S. currency has had, overall, its worst 12 months since 2011, falling to three-year lows last week and bolstering crude prices.

Oil prices have hit three-year highs this month on the back of strong demand, geopolitical risks, a weaker U.S. dollar and efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to curb supply. But the higher prices have motivated U.S. shale producers to increase production, a move analysts say could limit the price upside.

OPEC and 10 producers outside the cartel, including Russia, agreed at the end of last year to extend an agreement to hold back crude output by 1.8 million barrels a day through to the end of this year. The accord, first struck in late 2016, was meant to rein in a global supply glut that has weighed on prices for over three years and bring global inventories back down to the last five-year average.

Oil market observers are looking ahead to Wednesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly report on U.S. crude inventories, which have fallen for 10 straight weeks, and production data.

"We believe the oil market's tightening trend is set to slow and reverse, " analysts at Julius Baer Research wrote in a note Tuesday. "Output growth from U.S. shale basins, Canadian oil sands and Brazilian deep water platforms should more than match projected global demand growth for the remainder of the year."

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was down 0.5%, at $1.92 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $617.75 a metric ton, down 0.1% from the previous settlement.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2018 06:48 ET (11:48 GMT)