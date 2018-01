Sberbank of Russia (SBERP.MZ) said Tuesday that it has started talks with Emirates NBD Bank PJSC over the possible sale of its shareholding in Denizbank.

The Russian bank said talks are at the preliminary stage, and there is no certainty of a transaction.

The company said it routinely evaluates potential opportunities in different markets.

January 30, 2018 02:22 ET (07:22 GMT)