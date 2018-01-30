Correction to Philips 4Q Net Profit Story

Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA.AE) said Tuesday that net profit increased 37% in the fourth quarter, as it backed its 2018 guidance and kept its dividend unchanged.

The Dutch electronics producer said that net profit was 860 million euro ($1.06 billion) in the last three months of 2017, compared with EUR626 million a year before.

Comparable sales were up 5% on the back of its personal-health division as well as its diagnosis and treatment businesses. Philips said it increased its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, and appreciation margin by 140 basis points to 16.7%.

The company kept its dividend unchanged form last year at 80 cents.

Chief Executive Frans van Houten backed the company's targets for 2018, and said he was confident in delivering 4%-6% comparable sales growth and on average 100 basis points annual improvement in adjusted Ebita margin this year.

"We expect our markets to grow at 3%-5% on a comparable basis in 2018," he added.

The company said it had reduced its shareholding in Philips Lighting down to 29% as of Dec. 31.

Philips said that it was delivering on its productivity program ahead of schedule, with annual savings of EUR483 million, ahead of its EUR400 million target.

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected on January 30, 2018 at 0745 GMT to reflect that Philips reported a net profit for the fourth quarter of 860 million euros ($1.06 billion), a 37% rise compared with EUR626 million a year earlier. The original item incorrectly misstated the net profit figure and percentage move in the headline, first and second paragraphs.

Koninklijke Philips NV reported a net profit for the fourth quarter of 860 million euros ($1.06 billion), a 37% rise compared with EUR626 million a year earlier. "Philips 4Q Net Profit Down, Backs Guidance," at 0646 GMT, misstated the net profit figure and percentage move in the first and second paragraphs. Philips fourth-quarter net profit was EUR860 million, not EUR476 million.

January 30, 2018 02:42 ET (07:42 GMT)