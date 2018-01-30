Dow Drops 363 Points in Its Worst Day Since May

The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its second straight day of triple-digit declines and worst day since May, amid a slide in health-care shares and worries over rising bond yields.

Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Partner to Pare Health Costs

Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are forming a company to figure out how to reduce health-care costs for their hundreds of thousands of U.S. employees.

SEC Moves to Stop $600 Million Digital Coin Offering

Federal regulators moved to halt an initial coin offering that allegedly raised $600 million in what amounts to the biggest U.S. intervention yet into the world of raising money by issuing digital tokens.

Rising Bond Yields Punish High-Dividend Stocks

Rising bond yields are starting to compete with stocks that pay some of the biggest dividends, leaving these companies behind even as the stock market has rallied to new highs.

Millennials Propel Homeownership Rate to First Increase Since 2004

The U.S. homeownership rate rose in 2017 for the first time in 13 years as young households in growing numbers overcame a significant hurdle and a reluctance to purchase homes.

Economic Expectations Drive U.S. Consumer Confidence Higher

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose in January, buoyed by consumers' expectations about the economy.

Home Prices Continued to Rise in November

Home prices continued their sharp upward trajectory in November, a trend that is likely to continue this year due to continued shortages of homes for sale.

Yellen Got to Full Employment, but Legacy Still Is Being Written

Janet Yellen ends 14 years at the Federal Reserve this week, the last four as its first chairwoman, having guided the U.S. economy to its tightest labor market in nearly two decades by resisting calls to raise interest rates more aggressively.

Bank of England's Carney Sees Signs of a Pickup in U.K. Wages

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said he expects a revival in British household income growth this year after a lengthy squeeze. In testimony to lawmakers, Mr. Carney said he sees signs that wage growth is firming as the labor market strengthens.

Macron's France Great Again? European Growth Outpaces U.S.

A revival of the French economy has helped the eurozone clock its strongest growth in a decade, outpacing the U.S. last year, as businesses shake off economic fears that had long gripped the country.

