U.S. Stocks on Pace to Have Worst Day Since August

U.S. stocks dropped sharply Tuesday as markets turned cautious following the year's strong start and amid a selloff in government bonds.

SEC Moves to Stop $600 Million Digital Coin Offering

Federal regulators moved to halt an initial coin offering that allegedly raised $600 million in what amounts to the biggest U.S. intervention yet into the world of raising money by issuing digital tokens.

The Good News in Bond Market Wake-Up Call

The recent move in may make some investors nervous, but looks more like a belated recognition that the global economy is in a better place.

Bank of England's Carney Sees Signs of a Pickup in U.K. Wages

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said he expects a revival in British household income growth this year after a lengthy squeeze. In testimony to lawmakers in the House of Lords, the U.K. Parliament's upper chamber, Mr. Carney said he sees signs that wage growth in the U.K. is firming as the labor market strengthens.

Economic Expectations Drive U.S. Consumer Confidence Higher

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose in January, buoyed by consumers' expectations about the economy.

Home Prices Continued to Rise in November

Home prices continued their sharp upward trajectory in November, a trend that is likely to continue this year due to continued shortages of homes for sale.

Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Partner to Pare Health Costs

Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are forming a company to figure out how to reduce health-care costs for their hundreds of thousands of U.S. employees.

Retail Rents Decline in Big U.S. Cities as Landlords Succumb to Retail Storm

Malls in smaller cities have been suffering for years from store closures as retailers adjust their store footprints to changing consumption habits and rising online sales.Now retail rents in some of the priciest cities in the U.S. are falling back to earth.

Yellen Got to Full Employment, but Legacy Still Is Being Written

Janet Yellen ends 14 years at the Federal Reserve this week, the last four as its first chairwoman, having guided the U.S. economy to its tightest labor market in nearly two decades by resisting calls to raise interest rates more aggressively.

With 4th-Quarter Recovery, Mexican Economy Grew 2.1% in 2017

The Mexican economy staged a recovery in the fourth quarter, expanding at its fastest pace in more than a year as the country shook off the impact of natural disasters that contributed to a contraction in the previous quarter.

