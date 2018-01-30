Dow Drops More Than 250 Points

U.S. stocks dropped sharply Tuesday as markets turned cautious after an impressive start to the year.

SEC Moves to Stop Digital Coin Offering

The Securities and Exchange Commission took emergency action to halt an initial coin offering that it said raised $600 million, in what amounts to the regulator's biggest intervention yet into the world of raising money by issuing digital tokens.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Increased in January

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose in January, buoyed by consumers' expectations about the economy.

Home Prices Continued to Rise in November

Home prices continued their sharp upward trajectory in November, a trend that is likely to continue this year due to continued shortages of homes for sale.

The Good News in Bond Market Wake-Up Call

The recent move in may make some investors nervous, but looks more like a belated recognition that the global economy is in a better place.

Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Partner to Pare Health Costs

Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are forming a company to figure out how to reduce health-care costs for their hundreds of thousands of U.S. employees.

Retail Rents Decline in Big U.S. Cities as Landlords Succumb to Retail Storm

Malls in smaller cities have been suffering for years from store closures as retailers adjust their store footprints to changing consumption habits and rising online sales.Now retail rents in some of the priciest cities in the U.S. are falling back to earth.

Yellen Leaving Fed With Full Employment, Increased Focus on Labor Market

Janet Yellen ends 14 years at the Federal Reserve this week, the last four as its first chairwoman, having guided the U.S. economy to its tightest labor market in nearly two decades by resisting calls to raise interest rates more aggressively.

With 4th-Quarter Recovery, Mexican Economy Grew 2.1% in 2017

The Mexican economy staged a recovery in the fourth quarter, expanding at its fastest pace in more than a year as the country shook off the impact of natural disasters that contributed to a contraction in the previous quarter.

New York Pension Fund Doubles Bet on Low-Carbon Companies

One of the largest state pension funds in the country has doubled its investment in a low carbon-emissions index, the latest high-profile endorsement of sustainable investing strategies.

