U.S. Stocks Set to Open Lower

U.S. stocks are poised to open lower, as markets around the world turn cautious following the year's strong start and amid a selloff in government bonds.

Yellen Leaving Fed With Full Employment, Increased Focus on Labor Market

Janet Yellen ends 14 years at the Federal Reserve this week, the last four as its first chairwoman, having guided the U.S. economy to its tightest labor market in nearly two decades by resisting calls to raise interest rates more aggressively.

Global Bonds Swoon as Investors Bet on Inflation, Growth

Selling in government bonds intensified around the world Monday, as a pick up in global growth is leading investors to embrace stocks and other risky investments while dumping more staid holdings like bonds.

Rising Shale Output Weighs on Oil

Oil prices edged down on the back of renewed concerns about mounting U.S. crude production.

Why It Isn't Yet Time to Worry About Emerging-Market Bonds

Despite yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasurys ticking higher, edging above 2.70% this week, the reaction in emerging-market bonds has been muted.

Resurgent French Economy Propels Eurozone to Strongest Growth in a Decade

A revival of the French economy has helped the eurozone clock its strongest growth in a decade, outpacing the U.S. last year, as businesses shake off economic fears that had long gripped the country.

Spain Sees Slower Growth

Spain's economy expanded in the fourth quarter of 2017, putting the eurozone's fourth-largest economy on track to report an annual growth rate of 3.1%.

U.K. Mortgage Approvals Near Three-Year Low in December

The number of new mortgages approved by U.K. lenders fell to a near three-year low in the final month of 2017, new data showed, suggesting the ongoing consumer squeeze as well as higher borrowing costs have cooled Britain's housing market.

Turkish Central Bank Lifts 2018, 2019 Inflation Forecasts

Turkey's central bank raised its inflation forecasts for 2018 and 2019 on Tuesday, stressing that the central bank's monetary policy decisions will continue to depend on the inflation outlook.

January 30, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)