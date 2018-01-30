Eurozone Economy Records Strongest Growth in a Decade

Continue Reading Below

The eurozone economy outpaced its U.S. counterpart for the second straight year in 2017 as it recorded its strongest growth in a decade, aided by a revival in investment spending by French businesses

Spain Sees Slower Growth

Spain's economy expanded in the fourth quarter of 2017, putting the eurozone's fourth-largest economy on track to report an annual growth rate of 3.1%.

U.K. Mortgage Approvals Near Three-Year Low in December

The number of new mortgages approved by U.K. lenders fell to a near three-year low in the final month of 2017, new data showed, suggesting the ongoing consumer squeeze as well as higher borrowing costs have cooled Britain's housing market.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bond Yields Rise as Shares Turn Cautious

The impact of a sharp increase in bond yields on equity markets is becoming a point of discussion among investors and analysts.

Yellen Leaving Fed With Full Employment, Increased Focus on Labor Market

Janet Yellen ends 14 years at the Federal Reserve this week, the last four as its first chairwoman, having guided the U.S. economy to its tightest labor market in nearly two decades by resisting calls to raise interest rates more aggressively.

Global Bonds Swoon as Investors Bet on Inflation, Growth

Selling in government bonds intensified around the world Monday, as a pick up in global growth is leading investors to embrace stocks and other risky investments while dumping more staid holdings like bonds.

Why It Isn't Yet Time to Worry About Emerging-Market Bonds

Despite yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasurys ticking higher, edging above 2.70% this week, the reaction in emerging-market bonds has been muted.

Turkish Central Bank Lifts 2018, 2019 Inflation Forecasts

Turkey's central bank raised its inflation forecasts for 2018 and 2019 on Tuesday, stressing that the central bank's monetary policy decisions will continue to depend on the inflation outlook.

New Zealand Exports Set New December Record

In 2017, New Zealand posted its largest ever December trade surplus, and the largest surplus in any month since March 2015 after record levels of dairy exports.

Justice Department Charges Eight Traders With Deceptive Futures Market Trading

Federal prosecutors charged eight traders with deceptive trading practices in the futures markets, and the CFTC announced related civil charges against three banks and six individuals, in the most significant action taken against banks for spoofing since last January.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)