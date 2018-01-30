Asian Stocks Weaken as Investors Look to State of the Union

Stocks markets in Asia mostly continued to weaken early Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

China Official Manufacturing PMI Slows for Second Month in January

An official gauge of China's factory activity fell for a second straight month in January, pointing to a slowing of growth in the manufacturing sector, that adds to recent signs of softness in the world's second largest economy.

BOJ's Kuroda Reiterates Pledge to Continue Easy Policy

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda renewed his pledge to continue the central bank's easy policy with the aim of spurring inflation further, in an apparent attempt to cool down recent tightening speculation.

Japan's December Industrial Output Rises More Than Expected

Japan's industrial production rose a better-than-expected 2.7% in December. Gains in the output of cars, heavy machinery and metal products boosted the monthly production figures.

Some BOJ Members Raise Issue of Possible Policy Review

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members continued to talk about a possible review of the bank's ultra-easy policy at last week's policy meeting, although the board still sees current program as appropriate for now, according to a summary of opinions released by the central bank.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Rebounds in January

U.K. consumer sentiment in January bounced back from a four-year low the previous month, a survey published Wednesday showed, as Britons became more optimistic about their own finances as well as the overall economy.

Australia Inflation Locks in Outlook of Low Rates for Longer

Australian consumer prices remained contained in the fourth quarter, dashing the view that the central bank might soon begin to signal higher interest rates.

Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Partner to Pare Health Costs

Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are forming a company to figure out how to reduce health-care costs for their hundreds of thousands of U.S. employees.

Stocks Dip Down Under

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is heading toward its first monthly fall since August

SEC Moves to Stop $600 Million Digital Coin Offering

Federal regulators moved to halt an initial coin offering that allegedly raised $600 million in what amounts to the biggest U.S. intervention yet into the world of raising money by issuing digital tokens.

