SEC Moves to Stop $600 Million Digital Coin Offering

Continue Reading Below

Federal regulators moved to halt an initial coin offering that allegedly raised $600 million in what amounts to the biggest U.S. intervention yet into the world of raising money by issuing digital tokens.

Och-Ziff Names New CEO to Replace Daniel Och

Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management has named a Wall Street veteran to replace Daniel Och as chief executive officer amid a continuing battle for the firm's future that pitted Mr. Och against his one-time chosen successor.

Wells Fargo Names New Regulatory Executive

Wells Fargo has appointed a former New York Fed official to oversee regulatory relations for its corporate risk group.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Investors Appear Fed Up with MetLife Missteps

For a company that says it is getting simpler and more predictable, MetLife has produced too many financial surprises. Investors are running out of patience.

Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Partner to Pare Health Costs

Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are forming a company to figure out how to reduce health-care costs for their hundreds of thousands of U.S. employees.

New York Pension Fund Doubles Bet on Low-Carbon Companies

One of the largest state pension funds in the country has doubled its investment in a low carbon-emissions index, the latest high-profile endorsement of sustainable investing strategies.

House Money-Fund Bill Hits a Snag

A legislative effort to relax postcrisis money-fund rules is unlikely to come to the House floor in its current form, according to GOP aides.

Decade of Easy Cash Turns Bond Market Upside Down

The hunt for yield by investors has led to some crazy credit stories, such as how one bond fund helped revive the American Dream mall and why Portuguese bonds yield less than U.S. Treasurys.

Franklin Resources May Boost Dividends

Franklin Resources said it may use the benefits from recent U.S. tax reforms to increase dividends or buy back shares.

Aetna Profit Rises on Lower Restructuring Costs

Aetna reported earnings that rose from a year ago, as the insurer had lower costs from restructuring in its latest quarter, but revenue fell because of lower income from premiums.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2018 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)