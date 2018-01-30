Wells Fargo Names Michael DeVito Head of Mortgage Division

Wells Fargo said Michael DeVito will lead its mortgage division, after assuming the role on an interim basis following an executive shake-up in late 2017.

JPMorgan Names Two Co-Presidents

JPMorgan Chase said business unit heads Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith will become co-presidents and chief operating officers of the company effective Jan. 30.

MetLife: Pension Shortfall to Prompt Financial Revisions

MetLife postponed its earnings report and said it would revise prior financial reports because of overdue monthly pension benefits that it had failed to pay to possibly tens of thousands of workers in past years.

Justice Department Charges Eight Traders With Deceptive Futures Market Trading

Federal prosecutors charged eight traders with deceptive trading practices in the futures markets, and the CFTC announced related civil charges against three banks and six individuals, in the most significant action taken against banks for spoofing since last January.

Stephen Pitts Leaves Deutsche Bank for Bank of America

Stephen Pitts, a senior Deutsche Bank banker with close ties to tech giant SoftBank, is joining Bank of America, according to the banks.

Japan's Cryptocurrency Whiz Kid Faces $530 Million Reckoning

Coincheck founder Koichiro Wada wanted to make a splash in Japan's stodgy financial world. But engineers said he and his company put expansion ahead of security.

Long-Term Treasurys Signal Unease on Outlook

A recent climb in the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note-it passed 2.70% Monday for the first time since April 2014-has prompted some investors to declare an end to a more-than-three-decade bull market in bonds. But the longest-dated Treasurys suggest otherwise.

Nomura Recharges U.S. Coverage With New Investment Bankers

Nomura Holdings has hired 15 senior investment bankers in the U.S. as the Japanese bank looks to restart international growth in the Americas.

Global Stocks Roar Into 2018, Making Some Investors Even More Nervous

Stocks around the world have staged one of the best-ever starts to a year, a synchronized rally that has only gained momentum following 2017's sharp gains.

Aramco IPO Stalled by Indecision Over Where to List

Two years after Saudi Arabia said it intended to turn its state-owned oil producer into the world's largest public company, the kingdom remains stuck on the crucial question of which exchange to choose.

