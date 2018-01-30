Investor Pullback, Rising U.S. Output Weigh on Oil

Oil prices tumbled as investors became more cautious and fled from risky assets and rising U.S. production threatened to undercut oil's recent rally.

Exxon to Spend $50 Billion in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to spend $50 billion to expand its business in the U.S. in the next five years, investments that were "enhanced" by the American tax overhaul.

Chinese Firm Announces U.S. Solar Plant

A Chinese solar manufacturer said Monday that it plans to open a plant in the U.S., a week after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imported solar panels.

Qatar Says Saudi-led Blockade Has Failed

On the eve of talks with the Trump administration, Qatar's finance minister says the eight-month-old blockade has not isolated his Gulf country.

Fortescue Quarterly Iron-ore Shipments, Costs Fall

Fortescue Metals Group said it shipped less iron ore last quarter, while output costs also edged to a new low.

New York Pension Fund Doubles Bet on Low-Carbon Companies

One of the largest state pension funds in the country has doubled its investment in a low carbon-emissions index, the latest high-profile endorsement of sustainable investing strategies.

Aramco IPO Stalled by Indecision Over Where to List

Two years after Saudi Arabia said it intended to turn its state-owned oil producer into the world's largest public company, the kingdom remains stuck on the crucial question of which exchange to choose.

Canada's Oil Producers, in Standoff With Railways, Sit Out Oil-Price Rally

Hard-nosed negotiating by Canada's big railway companies is preventing Canadian oil producers from cashing in on a world-wide oil price rally.

Alibaba, Foxconn Invest in Chinese Electric-Vehicle Maker

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and Foxconn Technology Group have led a $348 million funding round into Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer Xiaopeng Motors, the auto maker said in a statement.

Baker Hughes Suffers From a GE Discount

"Baker Hughes, a GE co." is a loser in the name game. But worse, the company is now being hurt by its affiliation with the battered General Electric.

