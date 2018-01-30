Rising Shale Output Weighs on Oil

Oil prices edged down on the back of renewed concerns about mounting U.S. crude production.

Qatar Says Saudi-led Blockade Has Failed

On the eve of talks with the Trump administration, Qatar's finance minister says the eight-month-old blockade has not isolated his Gulf country.

Chinese Firm Announces U.S. Solar Plant

A Chinese solar manufacturer said Monday that it plans to open a plant in the U.S., a week after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imported solar panels.

Exxon to Spend $50 Billion in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to spend $50 billion to expand its business in the U.S. in the next five years, investments that were "enhanced" by the American tax overhaul.

Fortescue Quarterly Iron-ore Shipments, Costs Fall

Fortescue Metals Group said it shipped less iron ore last quarter, while output costs also edged to a new low.

Aramco IPO Stalled by Indecision Over Where to List

Two years after Saudi Arabia said it intended to turn its state-owned oil producer into the world's largest public company, the kingdom remains stuck on the crucial question of which exchange to choose.

Canada's Oil Producers, in Standoff With Railways, Sit Out Oil-Price Rally

Hard-nosed negotiating by Canada's big railway companies is preventing Canadian oil producers from cashing in on a world-wide oil price rally.

Alibaba, Foxconn Invest in Chinese Electric-Vehicle Maker

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and Foxconn Technology Group have led a $348 million funding round into Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer Xiaopeng Motors, the auto maker said in a statement.

Baker Hughes Suffers From a GE Discount

"Baker Hughes, a GE co." is a loser in the name game. But worse, the company is now being hurt by its affiliation with the battered General Electric.

Saudi Aramco, the Crude-Oil Giant, Becomes a Force in Refining

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is building an oil-refining empire, a major shift for the world's No. 1 crude producer as it tries to shore up its balance sheet ahead of the world's biggest-ever IPO and make up for income lost to OPEC production cuts.

