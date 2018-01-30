Fujifilm Nears Deal With Xerox

Xerox Corp. is nearing a deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. that would mark the end of the independence of the stalwart of 20th-century American industry.

Thomson Reuters to Sell Majority Stake in Unit to Blackstone Group

Thomson Reuters Corp. said Tuesday it will sell a major stake in its financial and risk business to a consortium led by private-equity giant Blackstone Group LP.

Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Partner to Pare Health Costs

Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are forming a company to figure out how to reduce health-care costs for their hundreds of thousands of U.S. employees.

Apple Faces Two Federal Probes Over iPhone Battery Issue

The Justice Department and SEC are investigating Apple over potential securities violations related to its disclosure of a software update that slowed older iPhones.

Wynn Resorts Board Faces Scrutiny Following Allegations Against CEO

The board of directors of Wynn Resorts, which has pledged to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct involving Chief Executive Steve Wynn, has itself faced criticism over its executive-compensation and corporate-governance practices.

Search for Quiksilver CEO Under Way Off France's Coast

French authorities have deployed boats and helicopters off the coast of southwest France to search for the head of sportswear maker Quiksilver after his empty boat was found washed ashore Tuesday.

MetLife Shares Tumble

Shares of MetLife Inc. dropped nearly 9% Tuesday following a decision to boost reserves for missing pension payments, focusing new scrutiny on MetLife management and internal controls at the insurance giant.

Och-Ziff Names New CEO to Replace Daniel Och

Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management has named a Wall Street veteran to replace Daniel Och as chief executive officer amid a continuing battle for the firm's future that pitted Mr. Och against his one-time chosen successor.

Aetna Profit Rises on Lower Restructuring Costs

Aetna reported earnings that rose from a year ago, as the insurer had lower costs from restructuring in its latest quarter, but revenue fell because of lower income from premiums.

Wells Fargo Names New Regulatory Executive

Wells Fargo has appointed a former New York Fed official to oversee regulatory relations for its corporate risk group.

January 30, 2018 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)