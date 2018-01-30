Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Partner to Pare Health Costs

Continue Reading Below

Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are forming a company to figure out how to reduce health-care costs for their hundreds of thousands of U.S. employees.

Apple Faces Two Federal Probes Over iPhone Battery Issue

Apple Inc. is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission over potential securities violations related to its disclosure of a software update that slowed older iPhones, according to people familiar with the matter.

Wynn Resorts Board Faces Scrutiny Following Allegations Against CEO

The board of directors of Wynn Resorts, which has pledged to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct involving Chief Executive Steve Wynn, has itself faced criticism over its executive-compensation and corporate-governance practices.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Search for Quiksilver CEO Under Way Off France's Coast

French authorities have deployed boats and helicopters off the coast of southwest France to search for the head of sportswear maker Quiksilver after his empty boat was found washed ashore Tuesday.

Value Meals Drive McDonald's Sales

McDonald's Corp. gained sales again by luring core customers to its cheapest meals and drinks.

Pfizer Plans $5 Billion Boost in U.S. Manufacturing From Tax-Law Changes

Pfizer Inc. offered a rosy outlook for the year, outlining the benefits from the new U.S. tax law and casting the Amazon.com Inc.-led partnership to lower health-care costs as positive for the drug industry.

Och-Ziff Names New CEO to Replace Daniel Och

Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management has named a Wall Street veteran to replace Daniel Och as chief executive officer amid a continuing battle for the firm's future that pitted Mr. Och against his one-time chosen successor.

Aetna Profit Rises on Lower Restructuring Costs

Aetna reported earnings that rose from a year ago, as the insurer had lower costs from restructuring in its latest quarter, but revenue fell because of lower income from premiums.

Wells Fargo Names New Regulatory Executive

Wells Fargo has appointed a former New York Fed official to oversee regulatory relations for its corporate risk group.

AT&T Earnings: What to Watch

AT&T Inc. is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year results after the market close Wednesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2018 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)