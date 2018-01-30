Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Partner to Pare Health Costs

Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are forming a company to figure out how to reduce health-care costs for their hundreds of thousands of U.S. employees.

Wynn Resorts Board Faces Scrutiny Following Allegations Against CEO

The board of directors of Wynn Resorts, which has pledged to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct involving Chief Executive Steve Wynn, has itself faced criticism over its executive-compensation and corporate-governance practices.

Apple to Cut iPhone X Production in the Face of Weak Demand

Apple is slashing planned production of the iPhone X for the three-month period ending March 31 in a sign of weaker-than-expected demand for the pricey handset.

Value Meals Drive McDonald's Sales

McDonald's Corp. gained sales again by luring core customers to its cheapest meals and drinks.

Pfizer Plans $5 Billion Boost in U.S. Manufacturing From Tax-Law Changes

Pfizer Inc. offered a rosy outlook for the year, outlining the benefits from the new U.S. tax law and casting the Amazon.com Inc.-led partnership to lower health-care costs as positive for the drug industry.

Och-Ziff Names New CEO to Replace Daniel Och

Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management has named a Wall Street veteran to replace Daniel Och as chief executive officer amid a continuing battle for the firm's future that pitted Mr. Och against his one-time chosen successor.

Aetna Profit Rises on Lower Restructuring Costs

Aetna reported earnings that rose from a year ago, as the insurer had lower costs from restructuring in its latest quarter, but revenue fell because of lower income from premiums.

Google Rivals Ask EU to Toughen Measures in Antitrust Case

Google continues to stymie competition in online shopping despite a record fine from European authorities and an order to modify its behavior, rivals say.

VW Suspends Chief Lobbyist Over Diesel Tests on Monkeys and Humans

Volkswagen has suspended a senior executive amid mounting outrage over revelations that the car maker conducted experiments on animal and humans in an effort to disprove links between diesel fumes and respiratory illnesses.

Want the Scoop on Tesla's Model 3? That Will Cost You $500,000

A shortage of Model 3 sedans has created a frenzy among curious competitors, Tesla enthusiasts and auto reviewers to get their hands on the electric car. One engineering firm is capitalizing on the moment by buying cars from early buyers and selling data and CT scans to other auto makers.

