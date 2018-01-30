Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Partner to Pare Health Costs

Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan are forming a company to figure out how to reduce health-care costs for their hundreds of thousands of U.S. employees.

VW Suspends Chief Lobbyist Over Diesel Tests on Monkeys and Humans

Volkswagen has suspended a senior executive amid mounting outrage over revelations that the car maker conducted experiments on animal and humans in an effort to disprove links between diesel fumes and respiratory illnesses.

Pfizer Plans $5 Billion Boost in U.S. Manufacturing From Tax-Law Changes

Pfizer reported a surge in profit due to gains from the new tax law, and the drugmaker said it plans to pay a tax of $15 billion on overseas profits over the next eight years.

McDonald's Meal Specials, New Menu Items Feeding Sales

McDonald's Corp. gained sales again by luring core customers to its cheapest meals and drinks.

Och-Ziff Names New CEO to Replace Daniel Och

Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management has named a Wall Street veteran to replace Daniel Och as chief executive officer amid a continuing battle for the firm's future that pitted Mr. Och against his one-time chosen successor.

Apple to Cut iPhone X Production in the Face of Weak Demand

Apple is slashing planned production of the iPhone X for the three-month period ending March 31 in a sign of weaker-than-expected demand for the pricey handset.

Aetna Profit Rises on Lower Restructuring Costs

Aetna reported earnings that rose from a year ago, as the insurer had lower costs from restructuring in its latest quarter, but revenue fell because of lower income from premiums.

Harley-Davidson to Consolidate Plants as Sales Decline Continues

Harley-Davidson recorded a fourth consecutive year of declining sales as the Milwaukee motorcycle maker struggles to attract riders. The company plans to close its assembly plant in Kansas City and merge its operations into its plant in York, Pa.

Want the Scoop on Tesla's Model 3? That Will Cost You $500,000

A shortage of Model 3 sedans has created a frenzy among curious competitors, Tesla enthusiasts and auto reviewers to get their hands on the electric car. One engineering firm is capitalizing on the moment by buying cars from early buyers and selling data and CT scans to other auto makers.

Thomson Reuters in Talks to Sell Stake in Unit to Blackstone

Thomson Reuters said it is in advanced talks to a sell a major stake in its financial and risk business to private-equity giant Blackstone Group

