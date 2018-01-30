UBM has accepted a GBP3.90 billion takeover offer from Informa, creating the world's largest business-to-business events group.

SAP Moves Further Into the Cloud With Callidus Deal

SAP said it would buy Callidus Software for $2.4 billion, the German software company's latest move to bolster its cloud-computing business.

Thomson Reuters in Talks to Sell Stake in Unit to Blackstone

Thomson Reuters said it is in advanced talks to a sell a major stake in its financial and risk business to private-equity giant Blackstone Group

How the Tax Overhaul Will Affect Tech Companies' Earnings

Silicon Valley threw its support behind the congressional tax overhaul. How much will the new rules help their bottom line?

Dell's Problem: Bigger Not Always Better

One way or another, Dell Inc. will likely go public again. But after four years as a private company, it risks looking hopelessly out of style.

Sale of Slotomania Maker Playtika Hits Regulatory Snag in China

The sale of a company known for its popular casino-style games for smartphones has hit a regulatory hurdle that could potentially thwart the deal and make it the latest high-profile deal to be affected by the country's clampdown on foreign acquisitions.

Swatch Ups Dividend as Profit Rises

Swatch said it would lift its dividend after 2017 net profit was boosted by a strong performance in its main watches and jewelry business.

Ryanair and Union Agree Pilot Deal

Europe's largest budget airline Ryanair and the British Airline Pilots' Association have struck an agreement for the representation of cockpit crew.

Why Tencent's Latest Property Deal Makes Sense

Tech giant could profit from its involvement in a $5.4 billion deal to take a stake in Wanda Commercial

Waymo to Buy Thousands of Fiat Chrysler's Self-Driving Minivans

Waymo LLC on Tuesday signaled a large expansion of its robot taxi fleet as the company prepares to open its driverless ride-hailing service to the general public.

January 30, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)