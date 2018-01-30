UBM has accepted a GBP3.90 billion takeover offer from Informa, creating the world's largest business-to-business events group.

Continue Reading Below

Swatch Ups Dividend as Profit Rises

Swatch said it would lift its dividend after 2017 net profit was boosted by a strong performance in its main watches and jewelry business.

Ryanair and Union Agree Pilot Deal

Europe's largest budget airline Ryanair and the British Airline Pilots' Association have struck an agreement for the representation of cockpit crew.

Why Tencent's Latest Property Deal Makes Sense

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tech giant could profit from its involvement in a $5.4 billion deal to take a stake in Wanda Commercial

Waymo to Buy Thousands of Fiat Chrysler's Self-Driving Minivans

Waymo LLC on Tuesday signaled a large expansion of its robot taxi fleet as the company prepares to open its driverless ride-hailing service to the general public.

Chinese Firm Announces U.S. Solar Plant

A Chinese solar manufacturer said Monday that it plans to open a plant in the U.S., a week after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imported solar panels.

JPMorgan Names Two Co-Presidents

JPMorgan Chase said business unit heads Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith will become co-presidents and chief operating officers of the company effective Jan. 30.

Exxon to Spend $50 Billion in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to spend $50 billion to expand its business in the U.S. in the next five years, investments that were "enhanced" by the American tax overhaul.

Wells Fargo Names Michael DeVito Head of Mortgage Division

Wells Fargo said Michael DeVito will lead its mortgage division, after assuming the role on an interim basis following an executive shake-up in late 2017.

Fortescue Quarterly Iron-ore Shipments, Costs Fall

Fortescue Metals Group said it shipped less iron ore last quarter, while output costs also edged to a new low.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)