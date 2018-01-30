Increase in Job Growth Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jan +193K (10) +250K
0830 Employment Cost Index 4Q +0.6% (20) +0.7%
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
0945 Chicago PMI Jan 63.5 (12) 67.6
1000 Pending Home Sales Dec +0.5% (12) +0.2%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 27 235K (18) 233K
0830 Productivity (Prelim) 4Q +0.6% (20) +3.0%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 4Q +1.0% (19) -0.2%*
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jan 55.4 (4) 55.5**
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jan 58.5 (23) 59.7
1000 Construction Spending Dec +0.3% (20) +0.8%
N/A Auto Sales Jan 17.2M (18) 17.85M
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jan +177K (25) +148K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jan 4.1% (24) 4.1%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Jan +0.2% (22) +0.34%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 95.0 (15) 94.4****
(Final)
1000 Factory Orders Dec +1.5% (18) +1.3%
*3Q Revised Reading
**Jan Flash Reading
***All private-sector workers
****Jan Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 30, 2018 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)