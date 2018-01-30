Danaher Beats Estimates as Diagnostics Sales Increase -- Earnings Review

Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported its fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS: Danaher reported net income of $856.6 million, or $1.21 a share. Excluding the impact of the new tax law and other one-time items, the company earned $1.19 a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected adjusted earnings of $1.16 a share.

REVENUE: Revenue increased 11% to $5.1 billion, more than the $5 billion analysts had expected. Diagnostics sales jumped more than 13%, while sales in the company's environmental and and life sciences units rose around 12%. Dental sales increased the least, by 3%.

GUIDANCE: The medical equipment company guides 1Q adjusted EPS between 90 cents and 93 cents and full year adjusted EPS between $4.25 to $4.35.

CFO SWITCH: Matthew McGrew, the current CFO of the company's diagnostics and dental platforms, will take over for CFO Daniel Comas on Jan. 1, 2019. Mr. Comas will continue as an executive vice president as he transitions to retirement. Mr. McGrew has been with the company since 2004.

