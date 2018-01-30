Daimler AG 4Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Daimler AG (DAI) fourth-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released February 1.
===
. Forecast Change Number of Reported
4th Quarter 4Q17 in % analysts 4Q16
Revenues 43,663 +6% 6 41,001
EBIT 3,781 +9% 6 3,459
Net Income Attributable 3,227 +50% 4 2,149
Earnings Per Share 3.09 +54% 5 2.01
Revenues Mercedes-Benz Cars 24,734 +3% 5 23,931
Revenues Truck Group 9,567 +13% 5 8,466
Revenues Financial Services 6,105 +8% 5 5,651
Revenues Vans 3,483 +1% 5 3,459
Revenues Buses 1,312 +2% 5 1,287
Revenues Eliminations -1,873 -- 5 -1,793
EBIT Mercedes-Benz Cars 2,451 -4% 5 2,561
EBIT Truck Group 565 +63% 5 347
EBIT Financial Services 479 +23% 5 390
EBIT Vans 276 +77% 5 156
EBIT Buses 62 -19% 5 77
EBIT Eliminations -134 -- 5 -72
. Forecast Change Number of Reported
Full-year FY17 in % analysts FY16
Revenues 164,098 +7% 17 153,261
EBIT 14,543 +13% 16 12,902
Net Income Attributable 10,262 +20% 15 8,526
Earnings Per Share 9.61 +21% 19 7.97
Revenues Mercedes-Benz Cars 94,445 +6% 6 89,284
Revenues Truck Group 35,807 +8% 6 33,187
Revenues Financial Services 23,812 +15% 6 20,660
Revenues Vans 13,622 +6% 6 12,835
Revenues Buses 4,376 +5% 5 4,176
Revenues Eliminations -7,236 -- 6 -6,881
EBIT Mercedes-Benz Cars 9,276 +14% 6 8,112
EBIT Truck Group 2,362 +21% 6 1,948
EBIT Financial Services 2,029 +17% 6 1,739
EBIT Vans 1,240 +6% 6 1,170
EBIT Buses 217 -13% 5 249
EBIT Eliminations -202 -- 6 -316
Dividend Per Share 3.47 +7% 17 3.25
Target Price 79.68 21
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
