Daimler AG 4Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Daimler AG (DAI) fourth-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released February 1.

. Forecast Change Number of Reported

4th Quarter 4Q17 in % analysts 4Q16

Revenues 43,663 +6% 6 41,001

EBIT 3,781 +9% 6 3,459

Net Income Attributable 3,227 +50% 4 2,149

Earnings Per Share 3.09 +54% 5 2.01

Revenues Mercedes-Benz Cars 24,734 +3% 5 23,931

Revenues Truck Group 9,567 +13% 5 8,466

Revenues Financial Services 6,105 +8% 5 5,651

Revenues Vans 3,483 +1% 5 3,459

Revenues Buses 1,312 +2% 5 1,287

Revenues Eliminations -1,873 -- 5 -1,793

EBIT Mercedes-Benz Cars 2,451 -4% 5 2,561

EBIT Truck Group 565 +63% 5 347

EBIT Financial Services 479 +23% 5 390

EBIT Vans 276 +77% 5 156

EBIT Buses 62 -19% 5 77

EBIT Eliminations -134 -- 5 -72

. Forecast Change Number of Reported

Full-year FY17 in % analysts FY16

Revenues 164,098 +7% 17 153,261

EBIT 14,543 +13% 16 12,902

Net Income Attributable 10,262 +20% 15 8,526

Earnings Per Share 9.61 +21% 19 7.97

Revenues Mercedes-Benz Cars 94,445 +6% 6 89,284

Revenues Truck Group 35,807 +8% 6 33,187

Revenues Financial Services 23,812 +15% 6 20,660

Revenues Vans 13,622 +6% 6 12,835

Revenues Buses 4,376 +5% 5 4,176

Revenues Eliminations -7,236 -- 6 -6,881

EBIT Mercedes-Benz Cars 9,276 +14% 6 8,112

EBIT Truck Group 2,362 +21% 6 1,948

EBIT Financial Services 2,029 +17% 6 1,739

EBIT Vans 1,240 +6% 6 1,170

EBIT Buses 217 -13% 5 249

EBIT Eliminations -202 -- 6 -316

Dividend Per Share 3.47 +7% 17 3.25

Target Price 79.68 21

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

January 30, 2018 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)