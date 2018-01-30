On Our Radar

CURRENCIES: Dollar Pulls Back On 'Turnaround Tuesday' As 10-year Treasury Yield Slips Below 2.7%

By Sara Sjolin, MarketWatch Features Dow Jones Newswires

Euro rises after GDP data show continued strong growth

The dollar resumed its selloff on Tuesday, giving back part of the prior session's rally as the 10-year U.S. benchmark yield slipped back below 2.7%.

What are currencies doing?

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , which measures the buck against a basket of six rival currencies, gave up 0.3% to 89.014. On Monday, the benchmark picked up 0.4% , partly recovering from a sharp selloff last week that sent it to a three-year low.

The euro rose to $1.2428, up from $1.2383 late Monday in New York, while the pound jumped to $1.4115 from $1.4075 on Monday. Sterling briefly slipped below the $1.40 handle earlier on Tuesday after a leaked U.K. government document (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/uk-governments-own-analysis-shows-widespread-damage-from-brexit-2018-01-30) revealed that the U.K. will be significantly worse off outside the EU, regardless of what Brexit deal is struck.

The dollar also moved lower against the yen , buying Yen108.67 from Yen108.96 on Monday.

What is driving the market?

Tuesday's dollar pullback was seen as a reversal from Monday's rally (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-rebounds-helped-by-10-year-treasury-yield-topping-270-2018-01-29) that came after the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes jumped to its highest level since April 2014 on worries inflation would start to pick up faster than expected. The yield, however, fell 2 basis points on Tuesday to 2.68%, according to FactSet data.

The euro was also supported by Eurostat data showing the eurozone economy expanded by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, further adding to evidence the region is recovering fast.

What are strategists saying?

"The U.S. dollar is paring yesterday's gains while the 10-year Treasury yield has slipped back below the 2.70% level after pushing above 2.73% briefly. European bonds have also eased, with yields one-two basis points lower. It is thus far a mild Turnaround Tuesday, but suggests that the market psychology that has driven the dollar lower and yields higher persistently since mid-December has not been broken," currency strategists at BBH said in a note.

"The shape of the dollar's pullback will give better indication of whether or not the long overdue technical correction is at hand. A move above $1.2440-$1.2460 might see the euro re-challenge its recent highs above $1.25 and probe into the band of technical objectives that extends from around $1.26 to $1.28," they added.

What else is coming up?

The Case-Shiller home price index for November is due at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by the consumer confidence index for January at 10 a.m.

