China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, January 30 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 622,148 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-18 13,540 13,540 13,540 13,540 13,595 -55 12 110
Apr-18 13,665 13,665 13,665 13,665 13,775 -110 2 104
May-18 13,770 13,825 13,330 13,585 13,810 -225 560,042 508,666
Jun-18 13,890 13,890 13,465 13,645 13,865 -220 26 264
Jul-18 13,955 13,955 13,555 13,620 14,055 -435 68 298
Aug-18 13,615 13,645 13,615 13,625 14,015 -390 8 88
Sep-18 14,050 14,075 13,670 13,875 14,070 -195 58,386 95,890
Oct-18 - - - 14,165 14,365 -200 0 18
Nov-18 14,175 14,200 13,860 14,060 14,245 -185 34 146
Jan-19 15,925 15,950 15,530 15,800 15,960 -160 3,570 16,416
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
January 30, 2018 02:37 ET (07:37 GMT)