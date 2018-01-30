Belgian Inflation Falls in January -- Market Talk

1113 GMT - -Belgian inflation dropped to 1.71% in January 2018 from 2.13% the month earlier, Belgium's statistics office says. The prices of electricity, hotel rooms and foreign trips fell, weighing on the overall basket of consumer prices. But natural gas, mineral water, fizzy drinks, juices and alcoholic beverages, among other goods, helped counteract that drop, the statistics office says. (natalia.drozdiak@wsj.com)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 30, 2018 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)