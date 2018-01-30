Atos Signs Contract to Deliver IT Outsourcing Services to Henkel

France's Atos SE (ATO.FR) said Tuesday that it has signed a contract to deliver information technology outsourcing services to Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN.XE).

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The French company said that it will be responsible for Henkel's data-center infrastructure, which is hosted in two sites in Germany and the U.S.

Atos said the agreement will allow Henkel to strengthen its digitization in the market.

"Accelerating the digitization of our business process is our top priority," said Henkel's Joachim Jaeckle.

January 30, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)