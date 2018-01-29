What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 29, 2018).

Stocks around the world have staged one of the best-ever starts to a year, with the S&P 500's gain so far in January the biggest since 1987.

Intel first notified a small group of customers, including Chinese firms, but not the U.S. government, after critical security flaws were discovered in its processors.

Some financial firms have made it more expensive for customers to invest in Vanguard's funds.

Oil giant Aramco and its advisers remain stuck on where to list its shares.

Avon is under pressure from a group of activist investors calling on the company to seek a buyer.

Wal-Mart closed 63 Sam's Club locations, cutting 10,000 jobs, in its strategy to attract more-affluent shoppers.

Alibaba and Foxconn co-led a $348 million funding round into Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer Xiaopeng Motors.

The Trump administration is being urged by NSA officials to consider extraordinary steps to clear the way for next-generation 5G wireless service.

Died: Ingvar Kamprad, IKEA founder, 91.

