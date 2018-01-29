U.S. Stocks Slide as Dollar Rebounds

U.S. stocks edged lower Monday after finishing at fresh records last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37 points, or 0.1%, to 26579 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 lost 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.3%.

Stocks in European and Asian markets were mixed, while the U.S. dollar strengthened after sliding to a three-year low.

This week, investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest two-day monetary policy meeting, as well as data on manufacturing and unemployment.

While analysts are largely expecting the Fed to hold short-term interest rates steady, the Fed's policy statement could give investors clues on whether the central bank intends to raise rates in March, said Mike Bell, global-market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"We don't think they're going to do anything this week, but they may well lay the ground for a March rate hike," Mr. Bell said.

Elsewhere in markets, a recent pickup in bond yields continued.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was recently at 2.699%, according to Tradeweb, around its highest level since April 2014 and up from 2.661% on Friday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

The U.S. dollar rebounded after falling to fresh three-year lows last week following comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that were interpreted as being accepting of a weaker dollar.

The WSJ Dollar Index edged up 0.4% after posting its seventh consecutive weekly decline on Friday.

"It will now be very difficult for Washington to put the 'weak dollar' genie back in the bottle. The damage is already done," said Viraj Patel, FX analyst at ING. "The natural tendency will be for the greenback to fall over the course of 2018."

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 was recently up less than 0.1%, pressured by declines in shares of utilities and real-estate companies.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average closed flat, while stocks in China and Hong Kong ended lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng -- which had risen in 24 of the past 27 trading days, hitting multiple record highs on the way -- finished down 0.6%. Hong Kong-listed Wynn Macau fell 6.5% following a Wall Street Journal report that employees at parent Wynn Resorts and others alleged that Steve Wynn sexualized the workplace and pressured workers to perform sex acts.

Las Vegas mogul Mr. Wynn said "the idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous." Wynn Resorts shares declined 6.5% in the U.S., extending declines from Friday.

