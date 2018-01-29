Total Reports Operations Glitch at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported an operational issue over the weekend at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"A trip at a thermal oxidizer caused a release of greater-than-reportable quantity," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding the emission of gases that began Friday.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day refinery lies 95 miles east of Houston.

