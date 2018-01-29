Steinhoff Austrian Unit Kika/Leiner Secures Money for Up to 24 Months -Reuters

Steinhoff's Austrian unit Kika/Leiner has secured enough money to keep going for up to 24 months, its managing director Gunnar George said, Reuters reports.

--"We intensively negotiated with our parent company in South Africa in the past weeks," Gunnar George said at a news conference in Vienna, according to Reuters. "We found a solution that secures us liquidity for the next 12 to 24 months."

--Shares in Steinhoff tumbled in December after it disclosed accounting irregularities in its 2017 results and said it will have to restate its 2016 financial accounts, Reuters reports.

January 29, 2018 06:31 ET (11:31 GMT)