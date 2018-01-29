Sanofi to Acquire Ablynx for EUR3.9 Billion

Sanofi SA (SAN.FR) said Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire biopharmaceutical company Ablynx NV (ABLX.BT).

The French pharmaceutical company said the aggregate equity value of the acquisition is about 3.9 billion euros ($4.85 billion).

Sanofi will acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares in Ablynx, including shares represented by American Depositary Shares, warrants and convertible bonds of Ablynx at a price of EUR45 per Ablynx share, it said.

Olivier Brandicourt, chief executive of Sanofi, said the acquisition builds on an existing partnership and that the company intends to maintain and support the Ablynx science center in Ghent, Belgium.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter.

January 29, 2018 02:51 ET (07:51 GMT)