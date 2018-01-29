RELX Group to Buy ThreatMetrix for GBP580 Million

RELX PLC (REL.LN) said Monday that it plans to buy U.S. authentication company ThreatMetrix for 580 million pounds ($818.8 million) in cash.

The Anglo-Dutch provider of information and analytics said ThreatMetrix will become part of its risk and business analytics unit.

ThreatMetrix's technology analyzes connections among devices, locations, anonymized identity information and threat intelligence. It then combines this data with behavioral analytics to identify high-risk digital behavior and transactions in real time.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory consents and is expected to close during the first half of 2018, RELX said. It said the deal isn't expected to have a material impact on 2018 earnings.

