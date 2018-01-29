On Our Radar

Oil Falls to Session Lows as Monday's Pullback Builds

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

Oil futures fell to session lows by midday Tuesday in Asia, extending Monday's declines after repeated three-year highs of late.

Continue Reading Below

--March light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.8% at $65.06 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent fell 0.5% to $69.08.

--The pullback has comes amid stabilization in the dollar, whose sustained declines helped fuel crude's recent strength. Through Monday, WTI was up 8.5% this month and Brent gained 3.9%.

--Meanwhile, a survey of analysts by S&P Global Platts expects the government to report a slight increase to U.S. oil inventories last week after a run of declines. Refinery demand is projected to have dropped amid winter maintenance activity.

Write to Biman Mukherji at biman.mukherji@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below

January 29, 2018 23:43 ET (04:43 GMT)