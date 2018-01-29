U.S. Spending Rises in December; Saving Rate Lowest Since 2005

U.S. consumers increased spending in the final month of last year as their incomes improved, and they saved at the lowest rate since 2005.

Stock Rally Pauses as Dollar Halts Decline

European and Asian stock markets were mixed, while the U.S. dollar picked up strength after reaching three-year lows last week.

The Highest-Yielding Treasury Bond Isn't Declining Like Its Peers

A recent climb in the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note has prompted some investors to declare an end to a more-than-three-decade bull market in bonds. But the longest-dated Treasurys suggest those calls may be premature.

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Rises

Crude prices edged down as the market weighed an increase in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S.

U.S. Companies Brace for Wider Oversight of Chinese Deals

Lawmakers are moving to crack down on the flow of U.S. technology to foreign investors, creating potential problems for a number of American companies that have bet big on partnering with China.

Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone Inflation and GDP, U.S. Jobs Report

This week features inflation and unemployment figures from both the U.S. and the eurozone, while a reading on eurozone gross domestic product will show if the currency area's economy maintained its momentum through the end of 2017.

Dollar's Drop Fuels a Fire That's Already Raging

The decline in the U.S. dollar in 2017 accompanied stronger global growth, in particular in Europe, and spurred risk appetite nearly everywhere.

Global Stocks Roar Into 2018, Making Some Investors Even More Nervous

Stocks around the world have staged one of the best-ever starts to a year, a synchronized rally that has only gained momentum following 2017's sharp gains.

On Trade, World Wonders Whose Rules U.S. Plays By

President Donald Trump's message at Davos aimed to soothe anxieties of business and political elites, but it left the world unsettled: Whose rules does the U.S. intend to abide by? And why does it punish so many countries when only one, China, is systematically breaking the rules?

January 29, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)