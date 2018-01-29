Asia-Pacific Stocks Follow U.S. Markets Lower

Asia-Pacific markets followed U.S. stock benchmarks lower and U.S. government borrowing costs continued to rise.

Global Bonds Swoon as Investors Bet on Inflation, Growth

Selling in government bonds intensified around the world Monday, as a pick up in global growth is leading investors to embrace stocks and other risky investments while dumping more staid holdings like bonds.

New Zealand Exports Set New December Record

In 2017, New Zealand posted its largest ever December trade surplus, and the largest surplus in any month since March 2015 after record levels of dairy exports.

Justice Department Charges Eight Traders With Deceptive Futures Market Trading

Federal prosecutors charged eight traders with deceptive trading practices in the futures markets, and the CFTC announced related civil charges against three banks and six individuals, in the most significant action taken against banks for spoofing since last January.

Oil Prices Fall After U.S. Rig Count Rises

Crude prices fell on Monday, weighed down by an increase in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. and a stronger dollar.

Long-Term Treasurys Signal Unease on Outlook

A recent climb in the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note-it passed 2.70% Monday for the first time since April 2014-has prompted some investors to declare an end to a more-than-three-decade bull market in bonds. But the longest-dated Treasurys suggest otherwise.

With Stocks Surging, Americans Are Saving at 12-Year Low

Surging stock prices and improving job prospects have set Americans off on a spending splurge that is cutting into how much they sock away for retirement and rainy days.

China's Xi Looks to Ally to Fix U.S. Relations

China's President Xi Jinping is turning to a trusted political ally who ran his potent anticorruption campaign to help manage the critical but fraught relationship with the U.S. as trade tensions escalate, according to officials familiar with the leadership's thinking.

Officials Reject Idea for Government Takeover of 5G Wireless Build-Out

A number of regulators and elected officials on Monday rejected as overly expensive and unrealistic the idea of a "moonshot" effort by the government to build a nationwide, next-generation wireless network.

U.S. Companies Brace for Wider Oversight of Chinese Deals

Lawmakers are moving to stanch the flow of U.S. technology to foreign investors, creating potential problems for a number of American companies that have bet big on partnering with China.

