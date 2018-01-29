Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone Inflation and GDP, U.S. Jobs Report

This week features inflation and unemployment figures from both the U.S. and the eurozone, while a reading on eurozone gross domestic product will show if the currency area's economy maintained its momentum through the end of 2017.

Dollar Weakness Crimps Asian Markets

Major stock markets in Asia gave up early gains as the U.S. dollar pulled back from morning highs.

Global Stocks Roar Into 2018, Making Some Investors Even More Nervous

Stocks around the world have staged one of the best-ever starts to a year, a synchronized rally that has only gained momentum following 2017's sharp gains.

On Trade, World Wonders Whose Rules U.S. Plays By

President Donald Trump's message at Davos aimed to soothe anxieties of business and political elites, but it left the world unsettled: Whose rules does the U.S. intend to abide by? And why does it punish so many countries when only one, China, is systematically breaking the rules?

Japan Regulators Order Stronger Security After Coincheck Hack

Japanese regulators ordered cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc. to strengthen its security measures, after the exchange said it had been hacked and lost about $530 million in customers' assets.

Gold Rally Picks Up Steam as Dollar Falters

The dollar's slide is pushing investors back into gold, sending prices of the precious metal to their highest level since August 2016 in the past week.

Investor Thirst for Foreign Stocks May Be Speeding Dollar's Decline

Global investors are shifting more of their money overseas, betting that even as the U.S. stock market reaches new highs a resurgent global economy creates greater opportunities elsewhere.

Banks Pay Big Bucks for Top Billing on College Campuses

Colleges and universities are in the business of education. Increasingly, they are also in the business of banking. Banks like Wells Fargo, PNC and U.S. Bancorp have signed scores of deals with schools nationwide that essentially make the universities their sales representatives.

