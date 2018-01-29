Justice Department Charges Eight Traders With Deceptive Futures Market Trading

Federal prosecutors charged eight traders with deceptive trading practices in the futures markets, with all but one person charged with illegal spoofing. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is expected to bring related civil charges.

Stephen Pitts Leaves Deutsche Bank for Bank of America

Stephen Pitts, a senior Deutsche Bank banker with close ties to tech giant SoftBank, is joining Bank of America, according to the banks.

Moody's CFO Linda Huber to Leave After 12 Years

Ratings firm Moody's said Monday that Finance Chief Linda Huber would be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities after more than a decade of leadership at the firm.

Fitch Looks to Go Solo in China After Exiting Joint Venture

Fitch Ratings is poised to become the first of the world's major bond-rating firms to operate independently in China, after it said Monday it plans to exit its current Chinese joint venture.

Japan's Cryptocurrency Whiz Kid Faces $530 Million Reckoning

Coincheck founder Koichiro Wada wanted to make a splash in Japan's stodgy financial world. But engineers said he and his company put expansion ahead of security.

Nomura Recharges U.S. Coverage With New Investment Bankers

Nomura Holdings has hired 15 senior investment bankers in the U.S. as the Japanese bank looks to restart international growth in the Americas.

Global Stocks Roar Into 2018, Making Some Investors Even More Nervous

Stocks around the world have staged one of the best-ever starts to a year, a synchronized rally that has only gained momentum following 2017's sharp gains.

The Highest-Yielding Treasury Bond Isn't Declining Like Its Peers

A recent climb in the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note-it passed 2.70% Monday for the first time since April 2014-has prompted some investors to declare an end to a more-than-three-decade bull market in bonds. But the longest-dated Treasurys suggest otherwise.

Aramco IPO Stalled by Indecision Over Where to List

Two years after Saudi Arabia said it intended to turn its state-owned oil producer into the world's largest public company, the kingdom remains stuck on the crucial question of which exchange to choose.

Banks Pay Big Bucks for Top Billing on College Campuses

Colleges and universities are in the business of education. Increasingly, they are also in the business of banking. Banks like Wells Fargo, PNC and U.S. Bancorp have signed scores of deals with schools nationwide that essentially make the universities their sales representatives.

