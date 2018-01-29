Aramco IPO Stalled by Indecision Over Where to List

Two years after Saudi Arabia said it intended to turn its state-owned oil producer into the world's largest public company, the kingdom remains stuck on the crucial question of which exchange to choose.

Canada's Oil Producers, in Standoff With Railways, Sit Out Oil-Price Rally

Hard-nosed negotiating by Canada's big railway companies is preventing Canadian oil producers from cashing in on a world-wide oil price rally.

Alibaba, Foxconn Invest in Chinese Electric-Vehicle Maker

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and Foxconn Technology Group have led a $348 million funding round into Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer Xiaopeng Motors, the auto maker said in a statement.

Oil Higher as Dollar Rally Fades

U.S. oil prices settled higher Friday, with the dollar's swoon and tightening supplies helping to lift domestic crude futures.

Saudi Aramco, the Crude-Oil Giant, Becomes a Force in Refining

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is building an oil-refining empire, a major shift for the world's No. 1 crude producer as it tries to shore up its balance sheet ahead of the world's biggest-ever IPO and make up for income lost to OPEC production cuts.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 12 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 12 this week to 759, Baker Hughes said.

Energy Stocks Catching Up to Crude Rally

Energy stocks are finally catching up to the rally in crude prices-a sign that investors are increasingly positive about the long-term prospects of oil companies.

California Governor Calls for Five Million Zero-Emission Cars by 2030

California will aim to put five million zero-emission cars on its roads by 2030 under an executive order signed by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.

EPA Withdraws Air Pollution Policy

The Trump administration is withdrawing a decades-old air policy aimed at reining in some of the largest sources of hazardous pollutants like mercury and lead.

Siemens to Lay Off 202 Workers at Wind-Turbine-Blade Plant in Iowa

Business volume at the plant through the 2018 fiscal year doesn't support the existing level of workers, the company said.

