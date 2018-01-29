Keurig to Acquire Dr Pepper Snapple in Largest Soft-Drink Deal Ever

Continue Reading Below

The combination gives Keurig, best known for its K-Cup coffee systems, an express lane to get its bottled coffee drinks into coolers at convenience stores, drugstores and other retailers.

MetLife: Pension Shortfall to Prompt Financial Revisions

MetLife postponed its earnings report and said it would revise prior financial reports because of overdue monthly pension benefits that it had failed to pay to possibly tens of thousands of workers in past years.

JPMorgan Names Two Co-Presidents

JPMorgan Chase said business unit heads Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith will become co-presidents and chief operating officers of the company effective Jan. 30.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Wal-Mart Tightens Delivery Windows for Suppliers

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. plans to ask suppliers to deliver more goods to warehouses exactly on time or face fines, another step in the retailer's efforts to keep inventory low and shelves stocked as it battles with Amazon.com Inc.

Exxon to Spend $50 Billion in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to spend $50 billion to expand its business in the U.S. in the next five years, investments that were "enhanced" by the American tax overhaul.

Revlon CEO Fabian Garcia to Leave Next Month

Revlon CEO Fabian Garcia-who took the reins in 2016 in a bid to stop a revolving door of executives-is leaving the beauty company next month.

Defense Firms Want To Keep U.S. Tax Windfall

U.S. defense executives urged lawmakers and federal officials to let them invest the windfall from new tax rules in weapons research rather than on lower prices for the Pentagon.

Wynn Resorts Is the Biggest Test for Investors' Tolerance

Wynn Resorts has lost $3 billion in market value since its founder and chief executive was accused by former employees of behavior that amounts to a decadeslong pattern of sexual misconduct. The situation is unique because of Steve Wynn's role and his outsize importance to the company.

Chinese Firm Announces U.S. Solar Plant

A Chinese solar manufacturer said Monday that it plans to open a plant in the U.S., a week after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imported solar panels.

Wells Fargo Names Michael DeVito Head of Mortgage Division

Wells Fargo said Michael DeVito will lead its mortgage division, after assuming the role on an interim basis following an executive shake-up in late 2017.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2018 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)