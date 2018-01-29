Dr Pepper Snapple to Merge With Keurig Green Mountain

Dr Pepper Snapple Group will combine with Keurig Green Mountain to create a new beverage company with about $11 billion of combined revenue.

Moody's CFO Linda Huber to Leave After 12 Years

Ratings firm Moody's said Monday that Finance Chief Linda Huber would be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities after more than a decade of leadership at the firm.

Sanofi to Pay $4.85 Billion for Biotech Focused on Small Antibodies

Sanofi said it would buy Belgian biotech Ablynx for $4.85 billion, the French drugmaker's second acquisition this month after purchasing U.S. hemophilia specialist Bioverativ.

Wynn Fallout Ripples as Republicans Seek Distance

Republicans worked to distance themselves from Steve Wynn in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report of former employees describing a decadeslong pattern of sexual misconduct by the casino mogul and GOP financial bigwig.

U.S. Companies Brace for Wider Oversight of Chinese Deals

Lawmakers are moving to crack down on the flow of U.S. technology to foreign investors, creating potential problems for a number of American companies that have bet big on partnering with China.

Demand for Electric-Vehicles Sees Firms Focus on Cobalt

Booming demand for cellphone and electric-vehicle batteries has created a once-unthinkable metals-industry player: the pure cobalt company.

WestRock Buys KapStone Paper for $3.5 Billion

WestRock has agreed to buy KapStone Paper and Packaging for about $3.5 billion, or $35 a share, the companies said Monday.

Can Apple Find Enough Customers Willing to Pay Up?

Investors anxiously await Apple's second-quarter forecast, as the company needs iPhone sales to remain strong in order to hit Wall Street's current prediction of overall revenue growing 19% this fiscal year.

Intel Told Chinese Firms of Chip Flaws Before U.S. Government

In initial disclosures about critical security flaws discovered in its processors, Intel notified a small group of customers, including Chinese technology companies, but left out the U.S. government, according to people familiar with the matter and some of the companies involved.

Alibaba, Foxconn Invest in Chinese Electric-Vehicle Maker

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and Foxconn Technology Group have led a $348 million funding round into Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer Xiaopeng Motors, the auto maker said in a statement.

