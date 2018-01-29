Chinese Firm Announces U.S. Solar Plant

A Chinese solar manufacturer said Monday that it plans to open a plant in the U.S., a week after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imported solar panels.

Exxon to Spend $50 Billion in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to spend $50 billion to expand its business in the U.S. in the next five years, investments that were "enhanced" by the American tax overhaul.

Wells Fargo Names Michael DeVito Head of Mortgage Division

Wells Fargo said Michael DeVito will lead its mortgage division, after assuming the role on an interim basis following an executive shake-up in late 2017.

Fortescue Quarterly Iron-ore Shipments, Costs Fall

Fortescue Metals Group said it shipped less iron ore last quarter, while output costs also edged to a new low.

Revlon CEO Fabian Garcia to Leave Next Month

Revlon CEO Fabian Garcia-brought in less than two years ago to help revive the iconic beauty giant-is leaving the company next month..

Wal-Mart Tightens Delivery Windows for Suppliers

Wal-Mart plans to ask suppliers to deliver more goods to warehouses exactly on time or face fines, another step in the retailer's efforts to keep inventory low and shelves stocked as it battles with Amazon.com Inc.

MetLife: Pension Shortfall to Prompt Financial Revisions

MetLife postponed its earnings report and said it would revise prior financial reports because of overdue monthly pension benefits that it had failed to pay to possibly tens of thousands of workers in past years.

JPMorgan Names Two Co-Presidents

JPMorgan Chase said business unit heads Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith will become co-presidents and chief operating officers of the company effective Jan. 30.

Wynn Resorts Is the Biggest Test for Investors' Tolerance

Wynn Resorts has lost $3 billion in market value since its founder and chief executive was accused by former employees of behavior that amounts to a decadeslong pattern of sexual misconduct. The situation is unique because of Steve Wynn's role and his outsize importance to the company.

Analysts Sour on Wynn Resorts After Misconduct Allegations

Wynn Resorts Ltd. was the subject of downbeat analyst assessments as the comapny's shares fell for a second session on Monday.

January 29, 2018 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)