MTN Expects 2017 EPS, Headline EPS Improvement

By Carlo Martuscelli Features Dow Jones Newswires

MTN Group Ltd. (MTN.JO) said Monday that it expects to report an improvement of at least 20% in both earnings per share and headline earnings per share for 2017.

The South African retailer last year posted a loss per share of 1.44 rand ($0.12) and a headline loss per share of ZAR0.77, a result of one-time losses stemming from a fine and its participation in a Nigerian company.

The company said it expects both its EPS and headline EPS will be positive, and that it will inform the market once it can provide a reasonably accurate estimated range.

January 29, 2018 01:42 ET (06:42 GMT)