MTN Expects 2017 EPS, Headline EPS Improvement

MTN Group Ltd. (MTN.JO) said Monday that it expects to report an improvement of at least 20% in both earnings per share and headline earnings per share for 2017.

The South African retailer last year posted a loss per share of 1.44 rand ($0.12) and a headline loss per share of ZAR0.77, a result of one-time losses stemming from a fine and its participation in a Nigerian company.

The company said it expects both its EPS and headline EPS will be positive, and that it will inform the market once it can provide a reasonably accurate estimated range.

January 29, 2018 01:42 ET (06:42 GMT)