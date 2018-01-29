Health Care Up on Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose on deal activity.

Sanofi agreed to buy Belgian biotech Ablynx for $4.85 billion, the French drugmaker's second acquisition this month after purchasing U.S. hemophilia specialist Bioverativ.

Other large-cap drug makers, including Celgene, have also made acquisitions of midsize drug developers in the latest scramble to bolster drug pipelines.

January 29, 2018 17:39 ET (22:39 GMT)