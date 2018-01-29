Eastern Med Vital for Europe Gas Imports, Says Eni -Reuters

East Mediterranean countries such as Egypt, Cyprus and Israel could play an essential role in helping Europe to diversify its gas imports as production in the North Sea falls and Russian supplies increase, Reuters reports, citing Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi.

--Given Egypt's existing infrastructure, the country could play the most crucial role in gas exports and could, in a few years, become an energy hub that ships as much as 20 billion cubic meters of gas every year, Mr. Descalzi said according to Reuters.

January 29, 2018 07:20 ET (12:20 GMT)