BASF Increases Prices Worldwide for Pigments and Dyes

BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Monday that it is increasing prices for its pigments, dyes and preparations by up to 15% due to higher raw material and regulatory costs.

Continue Reading Below

The worldwide increases will take effect on Monday, or as contracts allow, and will affect all market segments including the coatings, plastics and printing industries, the German chemical company said.

BASF cited both higher raw material prices and increased regulatory costs as causes for the increase.

Write to Sonia Amaral Rohter at sonia.amaralrohter@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2018 09:44 ET (14:44 GMT)