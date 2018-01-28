Regulators Again Blamed for Falling China Stocks -- Market Talk

0402 GMT - Chinese stocks skidded into the midday break, dragging Hong Kong's market down with it, with blaming being pinned on regulatory-speak about clamping down on high-priced and so-called concept stocks. The Shenzhen Composite ended the morning session down 1.4% and the big-cap CSI 300 dropped 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng at one point was down more than 500 points from its session high but entered the midday break down 0.04%. Ping An pulled back 2.5%, dragging peer China Life along, amid a possible delay on Ping An's Lufax spinoff. Tencent also turned lower while China Construction and ICBC lost most of their early gains. (john.wu@wsj.com)
