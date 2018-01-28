Nymex, Brent Oil Spread Continues to Narrow

The spread between U.S. and global oil futures continued to narrow Monday, with WTI hitting fresh three-year highs and Brent pulling back slightly.

--March light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.8% at $66.36 a barrel in the Globex trading session while Brent fell 0.1% to $70.43.

--Phillip Futures said investors could sit on the sidelines and await more data after the number of active U.S. oil rigs jumped last week by the most since March.

