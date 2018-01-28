Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone Inflation and GDP, U.S. Jobs Report

This week features inflation and unemployment figures from both the U.S. and the eurozone, while a reading on eurozone gross domestic product will show if the currency area's economy maintained its momentum through the end of 2017.

Asia Markets Rise on Strength From Chip Stocks

Asian stocks started the week higher as a steady U.S. dollar helped to calm investor concerns. Semiconductor shares were higher.

Global Stocks Roar Into 2018, Making Some Investors Even More Nervous

Stocks around the world have staged one of the best-ever starts to a year, a synchronized rally that has only gained momentum following 2017's sharp gains.

On Trade, World Wonders Whose Rules U.S. Plays By

President Donald Trump's message at Davos aimed to soothe anxieties of business and political elites, but it left the world unsettled: Whose rules does the U.S. intend to abide by? And why does it punish so many countries when only one, China, is systematically breaking the rules?

Investor Thirst for Foreign Stocks May Be Speeding Dollar's Decline

Global investors are shifting more of their money overseas, betting that even as the U.S. stock market reaches new highs a resurgent global economy creates greater opportunities elsewhere.

Coincheck to Pay Back Customers

The Japanese exchange said it would spend up to $426 million from its own funds to make payments after it was hacked and lost cryptocurrency worth some $530 million.

Gold Rally Picks Up Steam as Dollar Falters

The dollar's slide is pushing investors back into gold, sending prices of the precious metal to their highest level since August 2016 in the past week.

Cryptocurrency Worth $530 Million Missing From Japanese Exchange

The operator of one of Japan's leading trading platforms for cryptocurrencies said Friday it lost $530 million worth of customer assets after getting hacked, the latest security problem connected to the fast-growing market.

GDP Grew 2.6% at Year End, Extending Strong Stretch

Eight years into what has been an unexpectedly slow expansion, the U.S. economy appears to have picked up steam. Gross domestic product rose at a 2.6% annual rate in the fourth quarter. That exceeded the 2% average that has prevailed since the early 2000s.

Trump Promotes U.S. as 'Open for Business' in Davos Speech

President Donald Trump struck a largely conciliatory tone at the World Economic Forum after what have at times been strained relations between the U.S. and its key global allies and trading partners.

