Aramco IPO Stalled by Indecision Over Where to List

Two years after Saudi Arabia said it intended to turn its state-owned oil producer into the world's largest public company, the kingdom remains stuck on the crucial question of which exchange to choose.

Nomura Recharges U.S. Coverage With New Investment Bankers

Nomura Holdings has hired 15 senior investment bankers in the U.S. as the Japanese bank looks to restart international growth in the Americas.

Sam's Club hopes that by strategically closing underperforming stores, it can fine-tune its focus on stores that are driving higher profits, especially those that serve a higher-income clientele.

'Maze Runner' Installment Tops Charts, Oscars Nominees Get Boost

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" was the highest-grossing film of the weekend, but many moviegoers also chose the first weekend after Oscar nominations to catch up with some awards contenders.

Intel Told Chinese Firms of Chip Flaws Before U.S. Government

In initial disclosures about critical security flaws discovered in its processors, Intel notified a small group of customers, including Chinese technology companies, but left out the U.S. government, according to people familiar with the matter and some of the companies involved.

Wall Street to Vanguard: We're Not Your Doormat

Large financial firms including Fidelity Investments, TD Ameritrade and Morgan Stanley have all made changes to their fees or product lineups that make it more expensive for some customers to invest in Vanguard's funds.

Canada's Oil Producers, in Standoff With Railways, Sit Out Oil-Price Rally

Hard-nosed negotiating by Canada's big railway companies is preventing Canadian oil producers from cashing in on a world-wide oil price rally.

Wynn Resorts Board to Probe Allegations Against CEO

Board members of Wynn Resorts said they have formed a special committee to investigate sexual misconduct allegations involving CEO Steve Wynn, who was the subject of a Wall Street Journal investigation.

Casino Mogul Wynn Quits as Republican Finance Chairman

Casino mogul Steve Wynn stepped down as Republican National Committee finance chairman following a Wall Street Journal report on allegations of sexual misconduct.

IKEA Founder and Father of the Flat Pack Ingvar Kamprad Dies at 91

Ingvar Kamprad, who as a teenager, founded what grew to be the world's largest furniture company-revolutionizing the way people buy beds, sofas and bookshelves-has died at the age of 91.

January 28, 2018 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)