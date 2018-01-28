Commonwealth Bank Taps Executive Matt Comyn to Take Over as CEO

MELBOURNE, Australia--Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. (CBA.AU) said Monday the head of its retail banking arm, Matt Comyn, will take over as chief executive from Ian Narev from April 9.

Continue Reading Below

The bank, Australia's largest by market value and the country's biggest mortgage lender, in August said that Mr. Narev would retire before mid-2018 after more than six years in the role.

Mr. Comyn joined Commonwealth Bank in 1999 and has held a number of senior roles. In 2012, he was named executive of the retail banking services division, which now accounts for half of the bank's profit.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2018 17:00 ET (22:00 GMT)